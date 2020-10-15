What you need to know before moving in with your significant other

Spending your nights watching movies and cuddling up with your significant other sounds great in hindsight, but there’s a lot more to consider before handing over your house keys.

Here are five things you and your partner should consider before making the big move.

First thing’s first: Figure out what your goal is. Relationship expert Bela Gandhi, the founder of Smart Dating Academy, suggests asking yourself and your partner why you want to move in together. Are you considering it because you just love to be around each other, is it to save money, or are you doing it as a trial before getting married?

Second, think about how you have managed crises in the past. From water leaks to loud neighbors, it’s a good idea to know how you two handle big stressors as a couple.

Third, how will you handle finances? Gandhi says knowing if you’re spenders or savers will help understand how you both treat a budget.

Next, you’ll want to know your significant other’s habits, so you’re not caught off guard. Are they messy but you’re a clean freak or are you a night owl and them a morning person?

Finally, don’t rush into things. Think carefully about the long-term future of your relationship. This is when you need to be honest with your partner.

If you decide to go through with it, just make sure it’s for the right reasons and you’re both on the same page.