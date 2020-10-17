Driver hits man in southeast Bexar County, killing him, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in southeast Bexar County, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Friday in the 8000 block of South Loop 1604 East.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim was struck by a vehicle, and the driver stopped to render aid.

Officials say it was unclear if the man was crossing the street or what exactly happened before he was hit.

An Elmendorf police officer began CPR at the scene until emergency medical services personnel took over and AirLife was requested. The victim was later pronounced dead on scene.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Both lanes of Loop 1604 are shut down for the crash investigation, according to BCSO.

The investigation is ongoing.

RELATED: Man hit, killed while crossing Southwest Side street identified