Man hospitalized after being struck by two vehicles while trying to cross I-410, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized and in critical condition after he was struck by two vehicles while trying to cross the eastbound lanes of I-410, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m., Friday, on Military Drive and I-410.

Officials said the first vehicle hit the man as he was crossing the roadway and the driver pulled over to render aid.

The second vehicle hit the man but did not stop at the scene, according to police.

The man exited the interstate and called for help at a nearby store, police said. He was later taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

The incident has been ruled as an accident and neither of the drivers have been charged.

