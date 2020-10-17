Report: Bar Loretta to take over Madhatters Tea House & Cafe space in 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Next year, a new bar will take the place of a popular Southtown cafe that is closing its doors, management confirmed on social media.

Madhatters Tea House and Cafe announced Tuesday it would be closing its doors after 20 years of operation.

Madhatters and I are retiring! It’s been a wonderful 20 years and we are so thankful for all of the support. To our... Posted by Madhatters Tea House and Cafe on Tuesday, October 13, 2020

“Madhatters and I are retiring! It’s been a wonderful 20 years and we are so thankful for all of the support," The Tea House said on their Facebook page. "To our customers, staff, family, friends, and neighbors —THANK YOU! We won’t say goodbye because with every end, there is a only a new beginning.”

The Tea House took to social media in March, asking for residents to support local businesses in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owning a business in Southtown and King William has been a wonderful experience for us for the past decade. Recent... Posted by Madhatters Tea House and Cafe on Monday, March 23, 2020

“Owning a business in Southtown and King William has been a wonderful experience for us for the past decade,” The Tea House said on Facebook. “Recent events have posed so many new challenges to small business owners, but we are certain that we will overcome this one way or another. Keep your heads up, remember that we are all in this together, and don’t forget to #SupportLocal! 💜 If you are a small business owner of any kind, drop your info below. Let’s all pitch in to support one another.”

According to a report from the San Antonio Business Journal, Bar Loretta will be taking over the space. Founder of Bar Loretta, Roger Herr told the San Antonio Bussiness Journal that the new concept has been in the works for a year and is set to open sometime in 2021.

RELATED: New Southtown coffee spot to help asylum seekers