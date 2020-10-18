91ºF

Disney+ adds content advisory to movies that show negative depictions, mistreatment of people or cultures

The company said it’s in the process of reviewing its own library and adding advisories to content

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

Cody King, Digital Journalist

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2019 file photo, a Disney logo forms part of a menu for the Disney Plus movie and entertainment streaming service on a computer screen in Walpole, Mass. Disney said Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 that it is reorganizing its business units to focus even more on streaming. The company said in August that its Disney Plus service has more than 60 million subscribers, and subscribers to its main combination of streaming services Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu top 100 million. It still plans to launch another international streaming service called Star. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Disney + subscribers may notice a new advisory message when they watch classic movies, such as “Dumbo,” “Aristocats,” and more.

This comes after the Walt Disney Co. recently announced its “Stories Matter” initiative, which is part of its “ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion," according to its website.

The company said it is in the process of reviewing its own library and adding advisories to content that includes “negative depictions or mistreatment of people or cultures.”

“Rather than removing this content, we see an opportunity to spark conversation and open dialogue on history that affects us all. We also want to acknowledge that some communities have been erased or forgotten altogether, and we’re committed to giving voice to their stories as well," the company said in a statement.

The following advisory will appear before these featured movies: “Aristocats,” “Dumbo,” “Peter Pan,” and “Swiss Family Robinson":

“This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures. These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now. Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together.”

Disney is committed to creating stories with inspirational and aspirational themes that reflect the rich diversity of the human experience around the globe.

To learn more about the initiative, follow this link: www.disney.com/StoriesMatter.

