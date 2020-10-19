Fire at La Quinta Inn & Suites under investigation

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are working to figure out who started a fire at a motel early Monday morning.

The fire was called in around 2 a.m. at a La Quinta Inn & Suites in the 5500 block of Interstate 10 West.

Firefighters said two people were sleeping in a room on the second floor when someone threw something through a glass window and caught the curtains on fire.

Fire officials said firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly and without incident.

The San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department both answered the call.

There were no reported injuries.