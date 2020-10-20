Woman held teen girls captive, took them to hotels to pimp them out, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 29-year-old woman was arrested this week after one of two juvenile girls she was allegedly holding captive escaped and told a social worker they were being sold for sex, according to San Antonio police.

Stefnie Marie County has been charged with trafficking of persons, according to records with the Bexar County Jail. She was arrested Monday and is being held on a $75,000 bond.

An arrest affidavit states County offered the girls, ages 16 and 17, a place to stay, but then began to give them drugs and alcohol and made them take pictures of themselves in lingerie.

County posted the images online, police said, and drove the girls to motels to have “dates” with unknown men. The affidavit states the girls were forced to have sex with the men for money, in which they would give to County.

The victims said an unknown man who carried a handgun was working with County and threatened them if they tried to escape, documents show.

On Sunday, one of the girls was able to escape and told a social worker they were being trafficked.

After the social worker called the police, an officer found County and the victims at the location where they were being held against their will.

Police said County admitted to driving the girls to “dates” and taking the money from them.