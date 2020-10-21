San Antonio archbishop says he expects Pope Francis will ‘clarify comments’ on same-sex unions

SAN ANTONIO – Some San Antonio Catholics, including the archbishop, are weighing in on Pope Francis' remarks on homosexuality and same-sex civil unions.

“Homosexual people have the same right to be in a family. They are children of God,” the pontiff said during an interview in a documentary released on Wednesday at the Rome Film Festival.

Francis becomes 1st pope to endorse same-sex civil unions

Ron Bayes, a Catholic, told KSAT he agrees with the pope’s statement.

“We are all different, and we all have different ways of how we are, and I think that should be respected and acknowledged,” Bayes said.

Juan Espinoza said he supports same-sex civil unions, adding that the whole issue of homosexuality “boils down to respect.”

“I say that everybody’s got their rights, and everybody needs to respect other people’s rights,” Espinoza said.

For some Catholics, however, the issue of homosexuality seemed a struggle.

“I believe that everyone has the right to love one another,” Chiquita Edwards-Jordan said. “However, according to the word of God, that is not acceptable.”

During the documentary interview, Pope Francis also discussed same-sex civil unions.

“What we have to have is a civil union law,” he said. “That way, they are legally covered.”

San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller issued the following statement:

"I have not seen the documentary film “Francesco,” which premiered October 21 in Rome.

"According to news reports I have read, Pope Francis spoke briefly in the film regarding civil unions. He has addressed this issue in the past, when he was Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, archbishop of Buenos Aires, Argentina; and in prior interviews. He is NOT advocating for same-sex marriage.

I am sure in the coming days the pope will offer clarifying comments and speak more in-depth regarding his remarks in the documentary. The Holy Father remains daily in my prayers."