Walk to End Alzheimer’s raising funds, helping San Antonio families with Alzheimer’s Disease

SAN ANTONIO – Around the world, 50 million people are living with Alzheimer’s Disease and other dementias. Alzheimer’s is a degenerative brain disease and the most common form of dementia, and right now there is no cure.

San Antonio organizations are working not only to fund research, but help local families weather the challenges.

“Back in 2017, I was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s. And it shook my world,” Nia Mostacero said.

Mostacero is only 45-years-old, but just a few years ago realized something wasn’t right.

“My last year in the Air Force before I retired, I started having a lot of troubles multitasking. I forgot how to start my car. I was leaving food on the stove. I was forgetting meetings and I was high ranking,” Mostacero said.

Mostacero said you have to pay attention to the disease before it’s too late.

“I need to get my affairs in order for my son, for my family. And how fast is this thing going to progress?” Mostacero said.

One of the local organizations helping Nia and families in our area is the Alzheimer’s Association and one of their biggest events of the year is the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

"First and foremost was the question, how we can do this safely? You know, the safety of our caregivers and those that have Alzheimer’s and our volunteers are most in our mind,” Lisa L. Ayres, vice-president of development for Alzheimer’s Association San Antonio & South Texas said.

Walk to End Alzheimer's image 2. (KSAT)

The walk has shifted to being virtual this year because of the pandemic, but that should not discourage anyone from joining.

“The goal is, that walk, is in your home. It’s in your backyard. It’s in your neighborhood. It’s on your treadmill,” Ayres said.

Right now, the goal is to help raise $500,000.

“That goal is really our budgetary goal that will allow us to keep going full steam ahead on all of our research and programs that we have here in the area,” Ayres said.

As for Nia, she is working to help others and stay positive.

“I think that there is hope,” Mostacero said.

On top of the local research money raised from the walk the funds will help support caregivers information session support groups and the helpline.

The walk is Saturday with the opening ceremony at 9 a.m. If you’d like to join or help, click here.