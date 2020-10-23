Woman who lost parents to DWI crash dedicates life to help prevent similar incidents

SAN ANTONIO – Erin Crawford-Bowers grew up without her parents after they were killed in a DWI wreck when she was just 8 months old.

Now a mother, herself, Crawford-Bowers is hoping to prevent others from experiencing a tragedy like the one her family did 35 years ago.

“My parents, myself and my cousin were actually driving home that evening from a family dinner and we were hit by a drunk driver,” Crawford-Bowers said. "From what I understand from the emergency responders is that my dad passed away instantly. "

Her mother died moments later. Though Crawford-Bowers was too young to remember the wreck, she does vividly remember how hard it was to grow up without her parents.

“If my mom had the opportunity to ever tell me that she was proud of me or that she loved me, I don’t know what their voice sounds like,” Crawford-Bowers said.

The pain is intensified because she knows that DWI crashes are 100% avoidable. The mother of two dedicates much of her time working with the Mothers Against Drunk Driving organization. Her son and inspiration, 7-year-old Crawford, named after her parents, helps her to organize events for their team with MAAD.

“He’s the reason that we are the number one team this year, Crawford’s Legacies, because of all of his fundraising efforts and everything that he does in his community,” Crawford-Bowers said.

Part of those efforts can be seen through a virtual walk that MADD is holding Saturday. The money raised from the event goes towards supporting those affected by DWI crashes. Proceeds also help raise awareness about the dangers of drunk driving in an effort to prevent families from being ripped apart.

“Just drink responsibly so that we can create a culture of, really, no more victims in Texas,” Crawford-Bowers said.

To sign up or donate you can take a picture of the QR code at the bottom of this article or call the number on the flyer.