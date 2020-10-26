Police: Several children were inside SUV hit by gunfire during South Side disturbance

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police now confirm there were several children inside an SUV that was hit by gunfire during a disturbance between the driver and someone in a car late Sunday night.

The shooting which happened around 10:30 p.m. left four people, including a 13-year-old girl, with gunshot wounds.

Police initially responded to reports of a crash in the 2800 block of W. Hutchins.

They found the SUV had hit a utility pole and plowed through a fence before landing inside a converted garage.

However, once they made contact with the people inside the vehicle, they realized that four of them had been shot.

The wounded included the 13-year-old girl, a 44-year-old man, and a man and woman who both are 34 years old, police said.

“All have been transported to area hospitals where they are getting treatment. The most critical is a 34-year old female,” said Jennifer Rodriguez, a public information officer with SAPD.

W Hutchins shooting/crash image. (KSAT)

The owner of the garage told KSAT 12 News that the other children in the vehicle appeared to be very young, possibly five or six years old, and that they were not hit by the gunfire.

A police report says those children later were turned over to a relative.

The report says investigators believe the SUV driver lost control of the vehicle after being shot.

"The SUV and a light colored sedan got into some type of disturbance near this area, possibly the access road down the street, Rodriguez said.

Police were not able to say yet whether the disturbance may have involved road rage, or was related to something else.

Investigators searched the area for the sedan but did not find it or the shooter.