SAPD: 4 people including child found shot inside SUV that crashed into South side home

SAN ANTONIO – A call about a crash on the city’s South Side has led to San Antonio police investigating a whole different kind of case.

They say all four people inside that wrecked vehicle, including a 13-year-old child, had been shot.

Police found their SUV inside what had been a garage apartment in the 2800 block of W. Hutchins around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

The vehicle also had hit a utility pole, snapping it in two, and mowed down a chain link fence before crashing into the home.

As officers were investigating the crash, they discovered the shooting victims.

Jennifer Rodriguez, a public information officer for SAPD, said it appears the people in the SUV had been involved in a dispute on the road with someone in a light-colored sedan.

She said the dispute may have started on the access road of Interstate 35.

At some point, someone in the sedan fired shots into the SUV, wounding all four people inside, Rodriguez said.

A 34-year-old woman was in critical condition as she was rushed to a hospital, she said.

Rodriguez did not release information on the other victims.

She said after the shootings, investigators searched the area for the sedan but did not find it.

The crash also led to power outages in the area.

Crews with CPS Energy worked most of the night to replace the damaged utility pole and restore electricity.