2 killed in high-speed, rollover crash on far South Side, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are dead after a high-speed rollover crash on the far South Side, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 1:15 a.m., Saturday, in the 500 block of Peaceful Lane.

Deputies said a man and a woman were driving eastbound in an SUV at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, drove through a property, hit an electrical pole and rolled over.

The crash caused the man and the woman to be ejected from the SUV, officials said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the BCSO, electricity was knocked out in the area for a few residences and CPS was called to the scene to restore power.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

RELATED: Texas man seen drinking and driving in Facebook Live video before crash that killed 3 people