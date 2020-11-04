Early voting numbers soar in Bexar County

According to the Bexar County website, early voter turnout occurred in record numbers. Nearly 600,000 early voters went to the polls in Bexar County out of 1.2 million registered voters. This number likely does not include absentee ballots. That means more than half of registered voters voted early. In 2016, nearly 476,000 registered voters voted early, accounting for 45% of all votes. In 2012, according to the Bexar County website, 373,752 Bexar County residents voted early, accounting for 41% of the vote.