3 hospitalized after seven-car collision on Northwest Side, San Antonio officials say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio officials say three people were taken to the hospital, and a person is under investigation for driving under the influence after a seven-car crash on the Northwest Side.

The crash happened near the intersection of De Zavala Road and Autumn Vista Street on Wednesday evening.

Police said a person in a black pickup truck was driving west on De Zavala Road when they swerved into three lanes of oncoming traffic.

Witnesses reported seeing the driver approaching from the wrong side of the road from over a quarter-mile away.

Police said the pickup truck collided head-on with six other vehicles that were stopped at the intersection.

A driver in one of the vehicles involved in the crash drove away from the scene, according to officers.

The San Antonio Fire Department confirmed three people were taken to area hospitals.

