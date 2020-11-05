Man, 26, hospitalized after targeted shooting on Southeast Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot in the leg in a targeted attack on the city’s Southeast Side, San Antonio police said on Thursday.

The man, 26, was shot in the 300 block of Hicks Avenue, police said.

Police said the suspects knocked on the door of a home, asked for the man and then shot at him multiple times, hitting him once in the leg. The suspects left the house in a white truck.

The man’s injury is non-life-threatening and police said they hope to learn more about his attack after interviewing him at the hospital.

This is a developing story and we’ll update this article with details as they become available.

