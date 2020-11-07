Man crashes stolen vehicle in Bexar County after leading Guadalupe County deputies on pursuit

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office patrol officials say they arrested a man and three people were sent to the hospital after a pursuit that ended in a crash in Bexar County.

Deputies say they received a call for a stolen vehicle from a gas station in Guadalupe County. They tracked down the vehicle, which was on the move, and attempted a traffic stop.

Officials say the man inside the stolen Ford F-250 led the deputies on a pursuit to Bexar County.

The man in the truck crashed into three vehicles near the area of I-10 East and Loop 1604 in northeast Bexar County, officials said.

Deputies arrested the person after the crash.

Three people were hurt and transported to an area hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Deputies say the man faces charges for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle or theft of a motor vehicle, evading arrest-motor vehicle, reckless driving, and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

