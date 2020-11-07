WATCH LIVE: President Trump’s lawyers hold press briefing in Philadelphia

President Donald Trump’s lawyers are holding a briefing in Philadelphia Saturday morning.

The event is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at Four Seasons Total Landscaping.

As of Saturday morning, Democrat Joe Biden is still leading President Trump in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia. More ballots are expected to be counted today.

You can watch the live press briefing in the video player above.

RELATED: Election results 2020: Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden: Where the presidential race stands right now