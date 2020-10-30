Election results 2020: Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden, U.S. President. Electoral votes by state and county-by-county results in Texas

Live results: Find other election results Type to search all races...

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on Nov. 3, 2020

Background

From the Texas Tribune, a KSAT partner.

Texas may still not be among the top priorities of either party’s presidential nominee in 2020 — and President Donald Trump might still be the favorite here. But the activity in the final days of this year’s presidential election suggests that, for the first time in decades, Texas is not a foregone conclusion. Democrats are at least in the running here in races for the presidency, U.S. Senate and numerous seats down ballot.

Trump won Texas by 9 percentage points in 2016 — and that was the smallest margin of victory for a Republican since 1996.

A Biden win in Texas would be a political earthquake in American politics. The last Democrat to win the state’s Electoral College votes was Jimmy Carter in 1976. It’s unlikely Texas would be the tipping point that handed Biden the White House — most agree a Texas win would be accompanied by a Biden landslide across the country. But it would end the decadeslong Republican dominance in the nation’s most populous red state.

Biden himself hasn’t made a formal visit to the state. But the number of people going to the polls has been a major source of optimism for Democrats.

