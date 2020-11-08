WATCH LIVE: ‘Trump Train’ gathers in San Antonio, New Braunfels following Joe Biden’s win

SAN ANTONIO – President Donald Trump supporters are gathering in San Antonio Sunday following Joe Biden’s win for the U.S. presidency.

The group met at Cowboys Dancehall in San Antonio before traveling to New Braunfels.

Biden’s victory was announced Saturday after Pennsylvania’s ballot count put him ahead with 3,345,724 votes, or 49.6% over President Trump’s 3,311,310 votes, or 49.1%, according to ABC News.

