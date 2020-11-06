The simplest way to explain the paths to president for Joe Biden, Donald Trump

While Former Vice President Joe Biden appears to be inching closer to securing the 270 electoral votes needed to become president, the race is still too close to call.

Both candidates have paths to victory, though the ones for Biden appear much more likely as of Friday afternoon.

Biden currently has a 253-214 lead in electoral votes and he is winning in four of the five major outstanding states - Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona.

Biden has led in Arizona (11 votes) since Tuesday night, and the AP and Fox News have already projected him as the winner. Still, votes are being counted there but Biden’s lead is growing.

On Friday morning, Biden took the lead over President Donald Trump in the battleground states of Pennsylvania (20 votes) and Georgia (16 votes). Trump must win those to have a shot at reelection.

Biden now holds a nearly 6,000-vote advantage in Pennsylvania and about 1,000 votes in Georgia. Both are still too close to call for the AP or ABC.

To win reelection, Trump needs to win three of the five remaining battleground states. The only state Trump leads in of those five is North Carolina.

Biden, on the other hand, has multiple paths to become president-elect. If Biden wins Pennsylvania, where his lead over Trump is growing, he wins the presidency, pending any litigation or recounts. If that state went to Trump, Biden would only need to win in two of the remaining four states.

As of Friday morning, there’s no definitive winner in: