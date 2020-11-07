Joe Biden poised to become next president with projected win in Pennsylvania, according to ABC

Joe Biden was named the apparent winner in Pennsylvania around 10:45 a.m. Saturday by several major media outlets, including ABC News.

A win in Pennsylvania would make Biden the next United States president.

Biden was named the projected winner after Pennsylvania’s ballot count put Biden ahead with 3,345,724 votes, or 49.6% over President Trump’s 3,311,310 votes, or 49.1%, according to ABC News.

Biden said in a statement Saturday to ABC News, “I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris. In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America. With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.”

There are roughly 62,000 mail ballots remaining to be counted. Biden has won the overwhelming majority of mail ballots cast in the state. Read more about why Pennsylvania was called for Biden.

The Associated Press called Pennsylvania for Biden after it determined that the remaining ballots left to be counted would not allow Trump to catch up. The news agency has already declared Biden the winner in both Michigan and Wisconsin.

Biden held a .51 percentage point lead late Saturday morning. Under Pennsylvania law, a recount is automatic when the margin between two candidates in a statewide race is less than 0.5 percentage points. Biden’s lead over Trump was on track to stay outside of that margin as final votes are counted.

Biden’s win in Pennsylvania was a dramatic, though not unexpected, turn after Trump jumped out to an early Election Day lead of 675,000 votes and prematurely declared he had won the state.

Over the coming days, as local elections officials tabulated more ballots, Trump’s lead dropped sharply, with Biden winning roughly 75 percent of the mail-in vote between Wednesday and Friday, according to an analysis by the AP.

Once the results are certified, Sen. Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will also be making history, as they will be the first and second in line to the presidency, as women.

