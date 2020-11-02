When will we know the results of the 2020 presidential election?

Every four years, Americans cast their ballots in the presidential election and in most cases (remember 2000?), they’re used to learning the results of the election later that night. This time, that is not expected to be the case.

Because of an influx of absentee ballots in this election amid the coronavirus pandemic, some states have made adjustments to tally the votes more quickly, while others will not have enough of the votes counted to declare a winner by Tuesday night.

In Michigan, for example, smaller jurisdictions cannot begin processing mail-in ballots until Election Day. State officials there have said they expect unofficial results to be available three days after the election.

States like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania have similar rules, meaning that vote counting could potentially take days.

In Texas, election officials in bigger counties, including Bexar, have already started processing mail-in ballots. The early vote results will be released first around 7 p.m. Tuesday, which you can find on KSAT.com. Most counties expect to have a mostly complete result by Tuesday night, but competitive races may take an extra day or two before they are decided.

Counting mail-in votes can take longer because they undergo a review process to determine that the ballot is valid. Many states also allow voters to fix potential errors with their mail-in ballot, which could lengthen the time it takes to tally the votes.

With lags expected in battleground states like Michigan and Pennsylvania, it’s possible that both Joe Biden and President Donald Trump may not end up with the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency by the end of the night. News organizations will keep the lags in mind before projecting the winner.

Political experts are also expecting legal battles to ensue, which could draw out the election process even further.

While it’s unlikely that the election will play out as it did in 2000 — when the Supreme Court issued its decision to block a recount, handing the election to George W. Bush — it is likely that a number of races up and down the ballot won’t be decided by Tuesday night.

Like everything else in 2020, you’ll need to have some patience.

