ME’s Office identifies driver killed in head-on crash on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a driver that was killed in a head-on crash on the West Side late last week.

Fabian Vasquez, 30, died from blunt force injuries he suffered from the crash, according to the ME’s Office.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. Friday near West Commerce Street and Western Park.

Police say Vasquez stole a red Chevrolet Camaro from a convenience store after the car was left unlocked.

The Camaro was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes. A sedan was traveling westbound and swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid colliding with the Camaro, police said.

The Camaro then swerved into another lane and crashed head-on with a Jeep Patriot. Both the driver and the passenger were injured and taken to University Hospital for further treatment.

Vasquez died at the scene from crash injuries.

