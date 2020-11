SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a man is dead after crashing a stolen car on the West Side.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. Friday near West Commerce Street and Western Park.

Police say the man stole a red Chevrolet Camaro from a convenience store after the car was left unlocked.

The man who stole the car died at the scene after a head-on collision with another vehicle.

The other driver has a broken leg and was transported to the hospital.