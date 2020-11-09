68ºF

Baby injured in car crash on I-10, police say

Crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. on I-10 eastbound near Roland Avenue

Image of I-10 and Roland overnight accident.
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating car crash that injured a baby early Monday morning.

The crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. on Interstate 10 eastbound near Roland Avenue, just southeast of downtown.

According to police, the female driver went across several lanes of highway and then crashed into a wall.

Police said the woman had an infant of about three or four-months-old in the car and that the baby suffered a fractured skull in the crash.

Investigators checked the woman for a possible DWI at the scene. It is unclear if she was hurt.

The lanes of the highway were closed for several hours as emergency crews worked.

The cause of the crash is not currently known.

