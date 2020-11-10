Three Boerne ISD students chosen as part of NASA’s Texas High School Aerospace program

BOERNE, Texas – Three Boerne-Champion High School students have been selected to be part of a prestigious NASA aerospace program, the Boerne Independent School District said.

Juniors Tyler Dennis, Robert “Sy” Gutierrez, and Jonathan Segura will work with teams at NASA on lunar colonization as part of the NASA Texas High School Aerospace Scholars (HAS) Program.

The press release said as part of the year-long program the students will receive interactive lessons related to space exploration, earth science, technology and aeronautics. Students will have design challenges such as 3D drawing, video creation and interactive poster design and have virtual chats with NASA engineers and scientists, the district said.

As part of the program, the highest achieving students will take part in team projects and briefings directed by NASA engineers and scientists, experience hands-on design challenges and engineering activities, plan an Artemis-themed mission, and receive tours of NASA facilities.

“I am so excited for Tyler, Sy, and Jonathan to have been selected for this amazing program,” said Champion Science Teacher Amanda Pelletier. “The High School Aerospace Scholars (HAS) program is highly regarded by science professionals and is sought out by top students across Texas. Ty, Jonathan, and Sy will have an incredible opportunity to work with NASA Engineers and Scientists on real-world projects. This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for them.”