Three people, ages 18-20, arrested after throwing eggs, insults at Trump prayer group, police say

HARLINGEN, Texas – Three people were arrested after a Trump prayer group was disrupted and eggs were thrown at demonstrators, Harlingen Police said on Monday.

The department said that at 5:27 p.m. on Nov. 7, officers responded to the area of North A Street and West Jackson Avenue in reference to a subject with a knife.

According to witnesses, a man— later identified as John Rivas— began to throw eggs at the prayer group for President Donald Trump that was meeting on the grass lot.

Police said when the group addressed Rivas and asked him to stop, he then displayed a knife.

Rivas left the area before police got to the scene, but he was located and arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

During his arrest, police said, Rivas began to stiffen his body and refused to place his hands behind his back. He was then charged with resisting arrest and disruption of a meeting.

Police recovered a brown, serrated knife believed to be used by Rivas during the incident at the scene.

Two women were also arrested for disruption of a meeting, police said. Marilyn Lopez, 19, and Miliannie Ortiz-Ruiz, 18, were with Rivas during the incident and were screaming insults at the crowd during the investigation.

