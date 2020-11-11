Victim uncooperative after being found shot in leg, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot in the leg early Wednesday morning was uncooperative with officers and was taken to an area hospital for his wound, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. near Potranco Road and Highway 151 on the city’s West Side.

According to police, officers arrived to find the 36-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to University Hospital for his injuries.

Officials said the victim was uncooperative, so they don’t know much about the shooting. The victim gave no description of the suspect, only saying it happened near a car wash, SAPD said.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.