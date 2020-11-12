Fire pit tables, scented candles recalled

From fire pit tables to scented candles, more than 500,00 products intended for home ambience have been recalled for safety reasons.

Nearly 11,000 fire pit tables sold at Big Lots stores nationwide this year are recalled after reports of minor property damage and injury. The recall involves Sunjoy’s Oakmont LP, a tile, square pit that conceals a 20-pound liquid propane tank.

An incorrectly installed burner kit hose can melt and ignite, posing a fire hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Sunjoy has received reports of a dozen tables igniting, some resulting in damage and burns.

Owners should contact Sunjoy for a fix.

Fire pit sales have been heating up as more people have been creating their own stay-at-home backyard adventures.

In the past year, nearly 3,000 people have suffered burns or other injuries from fire pits, according to CPSC.

Safety advocates say the pits should be set up at a safe distance, preferably 25 feet, from structures like houses, sheds and fences. Beware of trees or brush overhead, as well, as the heat alone can ignite a fire. Follow manufacturers' instructions for a safe surface, use the spark cover, have a hose nearby and saturate embers when putting the fire out.

In another fire-related recall, Kohl’s is pulling 512,000 scented candles.

They are the three-wick Sonoma Goods for Life branded candles sold since December 2019. They have metal lids and come in a variety of fragrances.

The candle’s high flame can ignite the surface of the wax or break the glass. Kohl’s has received five reports of burn injuries and six involving minor property damage.

Consumers can return them to the store for a refund or store credit.