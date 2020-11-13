San Marcos issues boil water notice for residents after construction damage to water main

SAN MARCOS, Texas – San Marcos residents are under a citywide boil water notice until 5 p.m. on Saturday, officials said.

The notice comes after there was construction damage to a city water main Thursday afternoon, which resulted in a system pressure drop, officials said.

“The boil notice is precautionary only, as we have no evidence of water contamination, but it is a necessary step anytime that there’s a lack of pressure in the main lines for an extended period,” said Public Services Director Tom Taggart in a news release. “After the main is repaired and water samples are processed, we would expect to receive satisfactory water quality results by 5 p.m. on Saturday which will allow us to rescind the precautionary boil water notice at that time.”

The following is part of San Marcos' Emergency Boil Water notice:

“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making can be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may wish to purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.”

Anyone with questions can contact the Water & Wastewater Utility Office at 512-393-8010 during business hours.