Two San Antonians are on President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team

SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonians are members of President-elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s transition team.

The transition team consists of a group of experts that will aid in ensuring a smooth transfer of power for Biden and Harris when they begin their duties in the White House in January 2021.

“These teams are composed of highly experienced and talented professionals with deep backgrounds in crucial policy areas across the federal government. The teams have been crafted to ensure they not only reflect the values and priorities of the incoming administration, but reflect the diversity of perspectives crucial for addressing America’s most urgent and complex challenges,” the transition team’s website states.

Trinity University professor Juan Sepulveda and Noel Poyo, the executive director of the National Association for Latino Community Asset Builders, will both serve on the transition team.

Sepulveda’s name was listed under the Arts and Humanities group on the transition team’s website and Poyo’s name was included in the Department of Housing and Urban Development team.

Pictured is Trinity University professor Juan Sepulveda. (KSAT)

Sepulveda was Texas state director for the “Obama for America” campaign in 2008 and senior advisor for Hispanic affairs at the Democratic National Committee for the 2012 Obama re-election campaign, as well as senior vice president for station services of PBS.

Poyo is also the CEO of NALCAB’s asset management company Escalera Community Investments, according to his company’s website. You can read his biography here.

To learn more about the transition team, click here.