‘He didn’t deserve this’: Family of man shot to death, north of downtown San Antonio, searches for answers

SAN ANTONIO – Vicky Lane’s world was changed forever after her son, Michael Lane, was found dead just north of downtown San Antonio on Monday.

San Antonio police found the 33-year-old’s body off North Main Avenue, north of I-35. They said Michael was shot in the head.

“I miss his face already," Vicky said. “What person would do this to him and what did he do to that person to make him want to kill him?”

Police discovered several shell casings outside LuLu’s Bakery and Cafe where Michael’s body was found. However, officers have not found any more evidence and no arrests have been made as of yet.

“I want justice for Michael. He didn’t deserve this," Vicky said.

Vicky said Michael had fallen on hard times but was trying to get back on his feet. Despite his challenges, she described her son as a compassionate person.

“If he saw you down, he would try to lift you up," she said.

She hopes her family will find peace and that the person responsible for her son’s death will come forward.

“Turn yourself in. Do the right thing," she said.

