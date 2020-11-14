Man arrested in connection with multiple store robberies in San Antonio, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested in connection with multiple robberies at stores throughout San Antonio, police said.

Officers responded to back-to-back aggravated robberies on Nov. 6. Police said the first robbery was reported at about 1:15 p.m. at a T-Mobile store at 5429 Rigsby Ave., and the other robbery was reported at about 2:15 p.m. at a Cricket store at 1139 Southeast Military Drive.

Authorities determined the alleged robber was the same person, as he was described as being tall and thin with a pony tail and distinct tattoos on his arm, police said. He wore a white T-shirt and blue jeans and was driving a silver Dodge Ram pickup truck.

On Sunday at about 9:49 p.m., a Walgreens at 2710 Nogalitos was robbed. Police said the Robbery Task Force Unit verified it was the same alleged robber based on video surveillance.

The same person allegedly robbed a Metro PCS store at 8830 Southwest Loop 410 at about 4:27 p.m. Tuesday. Police said a witness was able to take a photo of the alleged robber’s vehicle.

The task force conducted surveillance on several possible addresses in an attempt to find the alleged robber and his vehicle. Police said that on Thursday, the task force was able to track a possible address to a property in Wilson County. The suspect vehicle was seen parked at the location by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, the task force asked the sheriff’s office to go by the address to see if the wanted person was there and if the vehicle was still parked at the location, police said. The sheriff’s office stated they had the wanted person in custody and that the suspect vehicle was parked at the location.

Police said the task force conducted an interview with the wanted person, identified by police as Pablo Munoz, 28, who eventually confessed to six robberies dating back to Oct. 26.

Munoz gave authorities dates, locations, details of the victims in each and the amount of money taken from each, police said.

Munoz had allegedly shaved his hair off after seeing himself on Crime Stoppers and stated he changed the color of his vehicle to avoid detection, according to the San Antonio Police Department.