Man wounded by shotgun pellets in drive-by shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was taken to an area hospital after being wounded by shotgun pullets on the city’s South Side early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 3:20 a.m. in the 100 block of East Hart Avenue, not far from South Flores Street.

According to police, the man said he was walking down the street when a white vehicle pulled up and shot at him with a shotgun loaded with birdshot.

Police said the man was hit in the chest and had to knock on a few doors to get someone to call for help.

The wounded man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

So far, no arrests have been made. A motive for the shooting is not known.