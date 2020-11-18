Driver pinned inside car during crash with ambulance, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Emergency crews had to help remove a man who became pinned inside his vehicle during a crash with an ambulance on the city’s Northwest Side early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. on Babcock Road near Wurzbach Road.

According to police, an ambulance was transporting a woman in her 70s and was stopped at a red light when a man inside a gray sedan crashed into the back of the vehicle.

Police said the male driver of the sedan was stuck inside his car and had to be rescued by firefighters. The vehicle also had to be cut away from the ambulance, police said.

Investigators say they believe the driver was speeding when he crashed into the ambulance.

The ambulance driver, the woman, and the driver of the sedan all were taken to University Hospital with various injuries.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

There is no word on if any charges will be filed.