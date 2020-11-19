Victim uncooperative after being found shot in legs, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot in the legs late Wednesday night was uncooperative with officers and was taken to an area hospital for his wound, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Flores Street, not far from East Southcross on the city’s South Side.

According to police, officers arrived to find a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to both legs. Police said an argument of some sort took place in the backyard of a home and that a gunshot was fired.

Investigators said it took a while to find the victim and that the bullet appears to have passed through one leg an into the other. The wounded man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for his injuries.

Officials said the victim was uncooperative with officers, however, so they don’t know much about the shooting.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing.