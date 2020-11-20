It’s been four years since the death of San Antonio Det. Benjamin Marconi

SAN ANTONIO – Friday marks four years since San Antonio Police Department Det. Benjamin Marconi was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Marconi, a 20-year veteran with SAPD, was shot and killed Nov. 20, 2016 while writing a ticket in his patrol car outside Public Safety Headquarters downtown.

“It was a shock in everybody’s system back then and it certainly remains that today. And today we remember Detective Marconi,” said SAPD chief William McManus just last year.

Police arrested Otis McKane, 35, the day after the shooting and he currently awaits trial. McKane faces the death penalty.

The trial was supposed to take place earlier this year, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marconi left behind two children.

READ MORE: