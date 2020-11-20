60ºF

It’s been four years since the death of San Antonio Det. Benjamin Marconi

Marconi was writing ticket in patrol car when he was shot, killed

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Friday marks four years since San Antonio Police Department Det. Benjamin Marconi was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Marconi, a 20-year veteran with SAPD, was shot and killed Nov. 20, 2016 while writing a ticket in his patrol car outside Public Safety Headquarters downtown.

“It was a shock in everybody’s system back then and it certainly remains that today. And today we remember Detective Marconi,” said SAPD chief William McManus just last year.

Police arrested Otis McKane, 35, the day after the shooting and he currently awaits trial. McKane faces the death penalty.

The trial was supposed to take place earlier this year, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marconi left behind two children.

