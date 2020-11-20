UIW kicks off Light the Way holiday event

SAN ANTONIO – The University of the Incarnate Word will kick off its annual holiday tradition, Light the Way, on Friday.

The festivities will be emceed by KSAT 12 News anchor Steve Spriester.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s event has been transformed from a one-day festival into a three-day holiday drive.

While the 34th annual event is free, due to space and time considerations, visitors were encouraged to make reservations online. All reservations have been booked and all three days are officially “sold out.”

Visitors will get a chance to travel through the one million lights that illuminate the UIW campus. There will also be performances by the UIW Cheer and Dance team, Red the Cardinal – UIW’s mascot will be hand, and there will be a visit from Santa Claus.

The UIW Campus will be illuminated from dusk until dawn through Jan. 6.