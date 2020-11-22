Whata way to snooze: Whataburger releases festive pajama sets for all ages

SAN ANTONIO – Whataburger is upping the pajama game with its newly-released, festive pajama sets just in time for the holidays.
The renowned fast food restaurant has released quite the Christmas merchandise so far, with its 2020 limited edition holiday sweater, a Whataburger nutcracker, beanies, scarves and plenty more.
Their pajama sets for adults are priced at $24.99 and the youth sets are priced at $21.99. The adult sets are currently out of stock but the youth sets are still up for grabs, so act fast!
There’s still plenty of festive holiday Whataburger merchandise that’s available. For more holiday items, visit its website here.
