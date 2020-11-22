Whata way to snooze: Whataburger releases festive pajama sets for all ages

SAN ANTONIO – Whataburger is upping the pajama game with its newly-released, festive pajama sets just in time for the holidays.

The renowned fast food restaurant has released quite the Christmas merchandise so far, with its 2020 limited edition holiday sweater, a Whataburger nutcracker, beanies, scarves and plenty more.

Their pajama sets for adults are priced at $24.99 and the youth sets are priced at $21.99. The adult sets are currently out of stock but the youth sets are still up for grabs, so act fast!

Whataburger releases festive pajama sets for all ages. (Credit: Whataburger) (Whataburger)

There’s still plenty of festive holiday Whataburger merchandise that’s available. For more holiday items, visit its website here.

RELATED: Whataburger unveils 2020 limited edition Christmas sweater