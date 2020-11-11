Whataburger unveils 2020 limited edition Christmas sweater

SAN ANTONIO – Whataburger is bringing back its annual holiday cheer with the latest edition of its limited edition Christmas sweater.

The 2020 design features an orange sweater with Christmas trees and wreaths and is currently on sale for $42.99.

The annual Christmas sweaters have been known to sell out in the past so if you’re looking to rock that orange, you’ll have to act fast.

Missing from the design? Burgers, fries and pretty much anything food-related.

There are, however, matching holiday socks on sale for $12.99 to complete your fast-food fashion.