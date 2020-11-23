Here’s what is open, closed this Thanksgiving, Black Friday in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – With an ongoing pandemic and health officials’ pleas for people to not travel for the holidays, Thanksgiving and Black Friday may feel different than years’ past.

And with more people staying home, they might not realize what’s typically closed or open during Thanksgiving Week.

Several city offices in San Antonio will close their doors on Thursday, including the COVID-19 hotline and testing sites. To view the city’s COVID-19 testing site schedule for this week, click here.

The COVID-19 hotline will resume on Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Public safety and emergency services will operate Wednesday, but here are the city services that will be open or closed:

Thanksgiving Day

Open:

Police, firefighters and EMS personnel will be on duty

SAPD’s detention center and magistrate offices

Wednesday and Thursday collections for recycling, organics and garbage will be collected on Wednesday

On-street parking meters downtown will be free

San Antonio parks and trails

Closed:

City-run COVID-19 testing sites and the COVID-19 hotline

3-1-1 with the exception of emergency concerns related to animals and traffic malfunctions

Metro Health clinics

Alicia Trevino and Doris Griffin senior comprehensive centers and senior nutrition centers

Parks & Recreation community centers

The San Antonio Natatorium, McFarlin Tennis Center and Barrera Community Fitness Center

Willie Velasquez and Claude Black Community Centers

Early education and child care assistance services administrative offices

Head Start, Pre-K 4 SA, schools

Fitness in the Park classes

Office of the City Clerk, Passports, Vital Records and Municipal Archives and Records

SAPD administration and records

SAFD administrative offices

Brush collection and brush recycling centers

Bulky waste collection centers and household hazardous waste sites (Frio City Road, Rigsby and Culebra)

Animal Care Services lobby and adoption center

Dead animal collection crews will not be on duty

Municipal Court at 401 S. Frio

Office of Historic Preservation

Alamodome box office

Central Library and branch libraries

Carver Community Cultural Center at 226 N. Hackberry

La Villita and Market Square administrative offices

La Villita and Market Square

Spanish Governor’s Palace

Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas

Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square

Black Friday

Open:

COVID-19 hotline

Friday collections for recycling, organics recycling and garbage will be collected on Black Friday

Dead animal collection crews will be on duty

Animal Care Services lobby and adoption center; ACS officers will be on duty

On-street parking meters downtown will be free

La Villita and Market Square

Spanish Governor’s Palace

Closed: