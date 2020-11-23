Here’s what is open, closed this Thanksgiving, Black Friday in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – With an ongoing pandemic and health officials’ pleas for people to not travel for the holidays, Thanksgiving and Black Friday may feel different than years’ past.
And with more people staying home, they might not realize what’s typically closed or open during Thanksgiving Week.
Several city offices in San Antonio will close their doors on Thursday, including the COVID-19 hotline and testing sites. To view the city’s COVID-19 testing site schedule for this week, click here.
The COVID-19 hotline will resume on Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Public safety and emergency services will operate Wednesday, but here are the city services that will be open or closed:
Thanksgiving Day
Open:
- Police, firefighters and EMS personnel will be on duty
- SAPD’s detention center and magistrate offices
- Wednesday and Thursday collections for recycling, organics and garbage will be collected on Wednesday
- On-street parking meters downtown will be free
- San Antonio parks and trails
Closed:
- City-run COVID-19 testing sites and the COVID-19 hotline
- 3-1-1 with the exception of emergency concerns related to animals and traffic malfunctions
- Metro Health clinics
- Alicia Trevino and Doris Griffin senior comprehensive centers and senior nutrition centers
- Parks & Recreation community centers
- The San Antonio Natatorium, McFarlin Tennis Center and Barrera Community Fitness Center
- Willie Velasquez and Claude Black Community Centers
- Early education and child care assistance services administrative offices
- Head Start, Pre-K 4 SA, schools
- Fitness in the Park classes
- Office of the City Clerk, Passports, Vital Records and Municipal Archives and Records
- SAPD administration and records
- SAFD administrative offices
- Brush collection and brush recycling centers
- Bulky waste collection centers and household hazardous waste sites (Frio City Road, Rigsby and Culebra)
- Animal Care Services lobby and adoption center
- Dead animal collection crews will not be on duty
- Municipal Court at 401 S. Frio
- Office of Historic Preservation
- Alamodome box office
- Central Library and branch libraries
- Carver Community Cultural Center at 226 N. Hackberry
- La Villita and Market Square administrative offices
- La Villita and Market Square
- Spanish Governor’s Palace
- Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas
- Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square
Black Friday
Open:
- COVID-19 hotline
- Friday collections for recycling, organics recycling and garbage will be collected on Black Friday
- Dead animal collection crews will be on duty
- Animal Care Services lobby and adoption center; ACS officers will be on duty
- On-street parking meters downtown will be free
- La Villita and Market Square
- Spanish Governor’s Palace
Closed:
- City-run COVID-19 testing sites
- Head Start, Pre-K 4 SA, schools
- SAPD’s administration and records
- Central Library and branch libraries
- La Villita and Market Square administrative offices