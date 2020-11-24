BCSO deputy shoots suspect during east Bexar County pursuit, sheriff says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A suspect is in surgery after a deputy shot him during a pursuit in east Bexar County that spanned into another county at one point, Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

The shooting happened near Highway 87 and Stuart Road, not far from where the pursuit ended, on Tuesday afternoon.

Salazar said a China Grove police officer had initially attempted to stop a vehicle with a man and woman inside, but the driver refused to stop and led the officer on a pursuit.

The officer said the driver had pointed a gun at him, Salazar said. It’s unclear if the suspect fired any shots.

The sheriff said deputies aided the China Grove police officer until they lost contact with the officer when the pursuit went through Wilson County. At that point, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and La Vernia police stepped in to help try to stop the suspect, Salazar said.

The suspect made a U-turn near Sutherland Springs and headed back into Bexar County, where deputies attempted to use spike strips to stop the suspect at the county line, Salazar said. But the spike strips were ineffective.

Salazar said the deputies again tried to stop the suspect using spike strips near Highway 87 and Stuart Road. The second time was successful as one of the suspect’s tires deflated.

The suspect then hit several patrol cars, Salazar said. He said a deputy then got out of his service vehicle to try to get the suspect.

Salazar said the suspect then accelerated toward the deputy, and the deputy pulled out his service weapon and shouted orders at the suspect.

The suspect disregarded the commands and continued toward the deputy, Salazar said.

Salazar said the deputy was struck by the suspect’s vehicle during the exchange and was thrown before the suspect crashed into the service vehicle.

The deputy then fired several shots in self-defense, and a bullet struck the suspect in the upper body, the sheriff said.

The suspect then continued, and eventually, his vehicle either gave out or he gave up, Salazar said.

Emergency medical services personnel took the suspect to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition, where he is undergoing surgery.

The deputy was also transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Deputies detained the woman in the car with the suspect and found narcotics, presumably heroin, in the vehicle. They are working to find the suspect’s weapon, Salazar said.

The woman faces narcotics charges. It’s unclear what charges the man will face at this time.

Salazar said the deputy who shot the suspect is a six-year veteran of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and has been on patrol for three years. The deputy will be placed on administrative leave and then administrative duty during the investigation.

Salazar said both sides of Highway 87 are shut down in the area while deputies investigate.