Police: Robbers steal valuables including car titles during home invasion

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – A group of robbers who invaded a family’s West Side home took a number of valuables, including the titles to several vehicles, San Antonio police say.

It is unclear what the crooks planned to do with the documents, which indicate ownership.

A 52-year-old man told officers that there were five robbers who kicked in his front door before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

He says they used zip-ties to restrain him and a woman inside their home in the 2400 block of Cincinnati Street.

The couple’s daughter and granddaughter also were in the home at the time.

It did not appear that they were hurt.

The victim told police that the robbers initially demanded drugs.

However, when it became clear the family did not have any, the robbers then stole their property.

Police said they were still trying to determine everything that was taken.

They did indicate that the couple’s cell phones, cash and a TV were taken, in addition to the car titles.

The only information police shared about the robbers is that they were five men, dressed all in black.

As of late Tuesday morning, they had not made any arrests.