Have you seen this man? San Antonio police need your help bringing in this fugitive with two warrants

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying and locating a man with multiple felony warrants.

Police said Eric Alberto Castillo, 30, was contacted by multiple law enforcement agencies after he was caught in possession of firearms and claimed to be a private investigator with the Department of Public Safety.

Castillo currently has warrants out of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for evading arrest and impersonating a public servant, officials said.

He is described as being five feet and eight inches tall, with brown hair, brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Eric Castillo.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867) or visit the Crime Stoppers website at www.sacrimestoppers.com.

