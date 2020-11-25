72ºF

Local News

Have you seen this man? San Antonio police need your help bringing in this fugitive with two warrants

Police say Eric Castillo has two warrants out of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, SAPD, Crime Stoppers
Image courtesy of The San Antonio Police Department.
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying and locating a man with multiple felony warrants.

Police said Eric Alberto Castillo, 30, was contacted by multiple law enforcement agencies after he was caught in possession of firearms and claimed to be a private investigator with the Department of Public Safety.

Castillo currently has warrants out of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for evading arrest and impersonating a public servant, officials said.

He is described as being five feet and eight inches tall, with brown hair, brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Eric Castillo.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867) or visit the Crime Stoppers website at www.sacrimestoppers.com.

