Crime Stoppers searching for driver accused in hit-and-run that killed 27-year-old woman

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers and San Antonio police are searching for the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado who they say caused a KIA Forte to crash and then ran away from the scene.

Geanesse Kassandra Guel, 27, was killed in the wreck that occurred around 3 a.m. Oct. 24 on Evers Road at Fairford Drive, not far from Loop 410 on the Northwest Side.

Police said the Forte was traveling north on Evers Road when a dark green Silverado turned left in front of it. The Forte crashed into a stop sign and the driver of the Silverado fled on foot, according to a Crime Stoppers report.

Guel, who was a passenger in the Forte, was pronounced dead just before 3:30 a.m.

The woman was a teacher’s assistant at several area elementary schools, according to a Crime Stoppers report. She was planning on receiving a degree in education from the University of Texas at San Antonio next year.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the driver of the Silverado.

Tips can be made by calling 210-224-STOP (7867) or by using the P3 Tips app.

Read also: