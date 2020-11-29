Car parade held for San Antonio boy’s fifth birthday after losing both parents to COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – Birthdays are usually a time for celebration, but this celebration was a bittersweet one.

The family of Raiden Gonzalez gathered for his fifth birthday Saturday. This comes after both of his parents died from the coronavirus just four months apart earlier this year.

Raiden’s parents were 33 and 29 when they passed away from the virus. As of now, Raiden is being taken care of by his grandmother and uncle.

Local truck clubs dropped off various truck toys for Raiden on his special day. This carried a special meaning, as Raiden’s father was a truck driver.

RELATED: San Antonio boy, 4, loses both parents to COVID-19 months apart