Fans, friends of David Prowse, the original Darth Vader, react to his death at 85

Prowse was being treated for prostate cancer at the time of his death, CNN reports

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

(Courtesy: CNN/David Prowse dies at 85)
The actor who breathed life into the iconic role of Darth Vader, David Prowse, died Sunday at the age of 85, his management group confirmed.

Though Vader was ultimately voiced by James Earl Jones, it was Prowse who originally played the galactic supervillain on the big screen.

The British actor, bodybuilder and pedestrian safety advocate, inspired millions around the world. His management group, Bovington Management, confirmed his death Sunday with the following statement:

Prowse with great regret and heart-wrenching sadness for us and millions of fans around the world, to announce that our client DAVE PROWSE M.B.E. has passed away at the age of 85.”

Prowse earned the MBE title, short for Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, in 2000 after starring in the U.K.’s Green Code Man public service advertisements to help children cross the road safely.

According to a report by CNN, Prowse was being treated for prostate cancer at the time of his death.

Below are a few reactions from his castmates and the series’ fanbase:

