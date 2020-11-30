San Antonio woman dies from COVID-19, daughter carries on her mission to help SA Food Bank

SAN ANTONIO – Katherine Kelly’s mom, Brenda, always answered the call to help. She said her mom volunteered for several organizations of the years.

“If there was a need and she could help out, she did,” Katherine said.

Katherine said her family had a firsthand experience on what it was like to struggle, but Brenda did what she could.

“My mom was a single mom with three kids, young kids. We did not have a lot of money,” Katherine said.

In March, Brenda stepped in to help the San Antonio Food Bank. The nonprofit has experienced a high demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brenda launched a small neighborhood campaign and collected food cans along with monetary donations. It became her mission for several months, however her efforts came to an unexpected halt.

Brenda tested positive for COVID-19 on November 7, and 16 days later she passed away.

However, Katherine said her mom’s legacy will live on.

Although she lives in Rhode Island, Katherine began to raise donations for the San Antonio Food Bank.

President and CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank Eric Cooper calls Brenda and Katherine’s dedication inspiring.

“This is an amazing legacy that Brenda left for her daughter to continue to think about helping a neighbor,” he said.

He believes a little can go a long way, especially during a time of so much uncertainty.

“There’s room at the table for everyone in the fight against hunger,” Cooper said.

Cooper tells KSAT that for every dollar raised, seven meals can be provided. Katherine has raised over $2,000 as of yet.

She plans to give all that money to the food bank.

“The only thing I can do is to continue what she had started and hope that it helps a lot of people in San Antonio,” Katherine said.

