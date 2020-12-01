Police suspect man hit while walking on Loop 410 access road had been drinking

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a man who was hit by a pickup truck while walking along the access road of a South Side highway apparently had been drinking shortly before the crash.

Officers found a 60-year-old man down on the access road of Loop 410 near Roosevelt Avenue early Tuesday morning.

They say the driver of a 2007 Ford F-150 pickup told them he had tried to avoid the man who was walking down the middle of the access road before 4 a.m. Police said the driver was unable to see the man due to his dark clothing and the time of night.

The pedestrian suffered a laceration to the head and a fractured skull and was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Police said it does not appear the pickup driver was to blame.

They say shortly before the crash, they had begun receiving calls about a man initially walking on the highway, then down the middle of the access road.

Some of the people reportedly told police they had seen him drinking.

Officers said when they found the injured man, he was able to talk to them and asked where his beer was.